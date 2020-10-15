Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates

The Indian National Congress on Thursday released the second list of 49 candidates ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha from Bankipur, Sharad Yadav's daughter Suhasini from Bihariganj, respectively.

Former MP and senior LJP leader Kali Pandey who had joined the Congress two days back has been fielded from Kuchaikote seat. Meanwhile, Asif Ghafoor, son of former Bihar CM Abdul Ghafoor fielded from Gopalganj.

The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases starting from October 28.

Polling will be held during the second phase of elections in Bihar on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In this election, the Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. It is contesting from 70 seats, including Bankipore.

(With PTI inputs)

