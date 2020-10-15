October 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates

Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates

The Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates
Representational image.
Bihar Elections 2020: Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates
outlookindia.com
2020-10-15T20:56:52+05:30

The Indian National Congress on Thursday released the second list of 49 candidates ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha from Bankipur, Sharad Yadav's daughter Suhasini from Bihariganj, respectively.

Former MP and senior LJP leader Kali Pandey who had joined the Congress two days back has been fielded from Kuchaikote seat. Meanwhile, Asif Ghafoor, son of former Bihar CM Abdul Ghafoor fielded from Gopalganj.

The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases starting from October 28.

Polling will be held during the second phase of elections in Bihar on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In this election, the Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. It is contesting from 70 seats, including Bankipore.

 

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad Nabs Main Accused In Rs 1 Crore Charas Haul

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shatrughan Sinha Lalu Prasad Yadav Bihar Patna Bihar Elections 2020 BJP. Congress Congress RJD National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos