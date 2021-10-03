Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

The West Bengal CM is leading by 56,588 votes over the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 20 rounds of counting. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surges ahead in Bhawanipur | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T14:11:14+05:30
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

More stories from Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 2:11 pm

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is leading in the Bhawanipur byelection by over 45,738 votes after 17 rounds of counting. The numbers are promising a big margin win for her in what has turned out to be a battle of prestige for the TMC chief.

Banerjee has to win this by-election to continue as the chief minister, as she did not win from the Nandigram constituency in the March-April Assembly general elections.

While the polling rate was low - only 57% of voters came to the polling stations - Banerjee had drawn more than 70% of the polled votes till the 12th round of counting, enabling her to script a victory with a satisfactory margin. She had been leading right from the first round when the postal ballots were counted. Gradually, the lead went on increasing.

Related Stories

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

Bengal Bypolls: Who Is Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP's Pick Against Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur?

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats

In the assembly general elections, the TMC's Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay won from Bhawanipur with a margin of over 28,000 votes. He resigned to allow the party chief contest from her home turf. He is slated to contest from Khardah in North 24 Parganas district which will be held on October 30. The TMC's Khardah winner Kajal Sinha's death necessitated the byelection.

While no political observer saw any possibility of Mamata Banerjee losing on her home turf, her winning margin remained a matter of curiosity, as people believed a big winning margin was necessary to keep up the tempo of the party's national expansion plan - the party is actively seeking to make a mark in Tripura, Assam, Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, as of now.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"The party is projecting the Bengal chief minister as the most capable force to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and her big margin victory to necessary to show the country that she has reduced the BJP to insignificance in her own state," said a TMC veteran who did not want to be named.

The TMC was also leading in two other Assembly seats - Jangipur and Shamserganj in Murshidabad district where deferred elections took place along with Bhawanipur bypoll on September 30.

The election commission of India has imposed a ban on victory celebrations, taking the pandemic situation into consideration, but scores of TMC supporters gathered outside the residence of Banerjee at Kalighat, part of the Bhawanipur Assembly segment.

The BJP's Bhawanipur candidate, lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, a political lightweight, could not put up any contest, the trend of the election result shows.

The CPI(M) candidate Srijeeb Biswas looked almost certain to lose his deposit, which happens when a candidate fails to get one-sixth of the polled votes.

"Next stop Delhi. People now want to see her in the leading role in Delhi," said state urban development minister Firhad Hakim, who too lives in the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency area.

Tags

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya Mamata Banerjee Priyanka Tibrewal Kolkata West Bengal Mamata Bannerjee By-election / Bypoll Bypolls Bhawanipore West Bengal CM National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Govt Helpline For Elderly Receives 3.39 Lakh Calls Since May, Highest From UP

Govt Helpline For Elderly Receives 3.39 Lakh Calls Since May, Highest From UP

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee Leads In Bahawanipur, TMC Ahead In Two Murshidabad Seats

Delhi To Get Rs 18 Crore As 'Green Funds' Under NCAP To Mitigate Air Pollution

India Records 22,842 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases In Country Lowest In 199 Days

NCB Busts Rave Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship, 10 Persons Detained

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Explained: Why Is The Support Of Six Turncoat BSP MLAs Important For A Stable Congress Government In Rajasthan?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from India

UK Updates Travel Rules For British Travellers To India: All You Need To Know

UK Updates Travel Rules For British Travellers To India: All You Need To Know

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah Over Floods In West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah Over Floods In West Bengal

Veteran Marathi Writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar Passes Away At Age 94

Veteran Marathi Writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar Passes Away At Age 94

JNU Faculty Member Quietly Suspended For Allegedly Embezzling Rs 88 Lakh

JNU Faculty Member Quietly Suspended For Allegedly Embezzling Rs 88 Lakh

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal CM is leading by 56,588 votes over the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 20 rounds of counting. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement