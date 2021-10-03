Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Headed For Record Margin Victory In Bhawanipur, Leading With Over 56,000 Votes

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is leading in the Bhawanipur byelection by over 45,738 votes after 17 rounds of counting. The numbers are promising a big margin win for her in what has turned out to be a battle of prestige for the TMC chief.

Banerjee has to win this by-election to continue as the chief minister, as she did not win from the Nandigram constituency in the March-April Assembly general elections.

While the polling rate was low - only 57% of voters came to the polling stations - Banerjee had drawn more than 70% of the polled votes till the 12th round of counting, enabling her to script a victory with a satisfactory margin. She had been leading right from the first round when the postal ballots were counted. Gradually, the lead went on increasing.

In the assembly general elections, the TMC's Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay won from Bhawanipur with a margin of over 28,000 votes. He resigned to allow the party chief contest from her home turf. He is slated to contest from Khardah in North 24 Parganas district which will be held on October 30. The TMC's Khardah winner Kajal Sinha's death necessitated the byelection.

While no political observer saw any possibility of Mamata Banerjee losing on her home turf, her winning margin remained a matter of curiosity, as people believed a big winning margin was necessary to keep up the tempo of the party's national expansion plan - the party is actively seeking to make a mark in Tripura, Assam, Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, as of now.

"The party is projecting the Bengal chief minister as the most capable force to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and her big margin victory to necessary to show the country that she has reduced the BJP to insignificance in her own state," said a TMC veteran who did not want to be named.

The TMC was also leading in two other Assembly seats - Jangipur and Shamserganj in Murshidabad district where deferred elections took place along with Bhawanipur bypoll on September 30.

The election commission of India has imposed a ban on victory celebrations, taking the pandemic situation into consideration, but scores of TMC supporters gathered outside the residence of Banerjee at Kalighat, part of the Bhawanipur Assembly segment.

The BJP's Bhawanipur candidate, lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal, a political lightweight, could not put up any contest, the trend of the election result shows.

The CPI(M) candidate Srijeeb Biswas looked almost certain to lose his deposit, which happens when a candidate fails to get one-sixth of the polled votes.

"Next stop Delhi. People now want to see her in the leading role in Delhi," said state urban development minister Firhad Hakim, who too lives in the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency area.