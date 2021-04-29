Bharat Biotech Slashes Covaxin’s Price For States To Rs 400 Per Dose

April 29, 2021
Poshan
The decision comes in the wake of widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

Bharat Biotech plans to sell Covaxin to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.
Bharat Biotech, a vaccine manufacturing company based in India, on Thursday announced a cut in price of its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' it plans to sell to the states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

The decision comes in the wake of widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

"Recognising the enormous challenges in the public healthcare system, we have made Covaxin available to state governments at a price of 400/ dose", Bharat Biotech said in its announcement.

The company is deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time, it added.

Serum Institute of India (SII) had on Wednesday slashed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400 for state governments.

(With PTI inputs.)

