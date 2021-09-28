Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
‘Bharat Bandh’ Has ‘Unnerved’ BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of ‘working at the behest of capitalists’.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav levels allegations against BJP. (File photo) | PTI

2021-09-28T11:12:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:12 am

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the "success" of the farmers' Bharat Bandh has “unnerved” the ruling BJP.

The Bharat Bandh was called on Monday by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

"The nationwide success of the Bharat Bandh has unnerved the ruling BJP. BJP leaders and supporters could not muster the courage to come out of the house today. The BJP is working only at the behest of capitalists to whom it was indebted to win the elections,” said Yadav in a tweet.

 The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress had extended support to the bandh. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Chief Bharat Bandh Farmers protest BJP Centre Farm Laws Agri Laws National
