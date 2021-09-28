‘Bharat Bandh’ Has ‘Unnerved’ BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the "success" of the farmers' Bharat Bandh has “unnerved” the ruling BJP.

The Bharat Bandh was called on Monday by farmer unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

"The nationwide success of the Bharat Bandh has unnerved the ruling BJP. BJP leaders and supporters could not muster the courage to come out of the house today. The BJP is working only at the behest of capitalists to whom it was indebted to win the elections,” said Yadav in a tweet.

The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress had extended support to the bandh. (With PTI inputs)