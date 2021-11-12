Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T12:35:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 12:35 pm

The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said police has a greater role in border management spanning over 15,000 kilometres with Pakistan, China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"…Not only the policing about which you (IPS officers) have been trained well. But it will extend. You will be responsible for border management of this country. 15,000 km of the border, most of it has got peculiar problems of its own," he said.

Doval, while speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), said India's sovereignty goes as far as the last police station's jurisdiction from the coastal areas to the border areas.

He further said maintaining law and order in every part of the 32 lakh square kilometers of India is the responsibility of police forces.

"There is a border in Pakistan with China or Myanmar or Bangladesh. We have got differenttypes of security related issues which are manned by the police and the central police organisations which are manning these borders," Doval said.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

According to him, the strength of the police force in the country is 21 lakh and so far 35,480 personnel have sacrificed their lives.

"We would also like to remember those 40 IPS officers who were martyred," Doval said.
The security advisor said India which will usher in a new era as it paces towards 100th year of independence will be known for its many achievements and accomplishments and will be one of the leading nations across the globe.

Quintessence of democracy does not lie in the ballot box, but it lies in the laws which are made by the people who are elected by or elected through the electoral process, Doval said.

"Laws are not as good as they are made…No nation can be built where rule of law has failed. People cannot feel safe and secure where law enforcers are weak, corrupt, partisan," he maintained.

Police have to work closely with other organisations for which they require a mental attitude together to serve the nation, he said.

Wars have ceased to become an effective instrument giving their political and military objective even as they are unaffordable, uncertain about their outcome, he said, adding it is the civil society that can be subverted, divided and manipulated "to hurt the interest of the nation," Doval said.

"If the internal security fails, no country can be great. If people are not secure, people are not safe, they cannot rise to the potential and probably the country will never grow," he further said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Ajit Doval Hyderabad National Security Advisor BSF Jurisdiction Police Border Border Security National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

Suicide Bomber Among Three Militants Killed In J&K: Police

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from India

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Read More from Outlook

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Ashwani Sharma / The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he has no plans to return to Tibet, since there was complete freedom for him in India.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement