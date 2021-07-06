Punjab CM Amrinder Singh Meets Sonia Gandhi Amid Ongoing Unrest In The Party

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday had a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence. According to the sources, the meeting is scheduled amidst the ongoing conflict within the the party's leadership to get rid off factionalism in the party unit in the poll-bound state

The meeting comes amid persistent attack coming from the former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on the chief minister as the feud between Singh and Sidhu continues regarding various issues.

Sources said that during the discussions, Singh and Gandhi will work out a formula to end factionalism by accommodating all sections, castes and regions in the overhaul of the Punjab state unit of the party as well as the state cabinet, with just months to go for the assembly polls.

Singh was in Delhi twice last month to meet the three-member panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, set up to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress.

Singh's meeting with Sonia Gandhi came days after Sidhu had met former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With PTI Inputs)

