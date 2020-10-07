Truce In AIADMK: OPS Announces Edappadi K. Palaniswami As CM Candidate

The AIADMK has announced Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to take place next year.

The announcement puts an end to speculations within the party circles as to the AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate after a lot of infighting was reported between CM Palaniswami’s camp and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam’s camp.

