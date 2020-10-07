October 07, 2020
Corona
Truce In AIADMK: OPS Announces Edappadi K. Palaniswami As CM Candidate

‘Incumbent Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will be the chief ministerial candidate of the AIADMK for the 2021 state assembly elections’, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced today.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2020
File photo of AIDMK Leader , CM of TN, E Palaniswamy (L)
The AIADMK has announced Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, scheduled to take place next year.

The announcement puts an end to speculations within the party circles as to the AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate after a lot of infighting was reported between CM Palaniswami’s camp and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam’s camp.



