Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an allegedly communal remark where he affirmed the power of 80% voters over the remaining 20%. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at him and asked the youth to make elections about education and employment.

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment
Priyanka Gandhi | Twitter

Trending

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T16:42:40+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 4:42 pm

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks that the assembly polls in the state will be about '80 per cent vs 20 per cent', and urged the youth to make the elections about issues such as employment and education.

The Congress general secretary said remarks such as "80-20" were aimed at diverting attention from real issues of the youth.

At an event on Saturday, Adityanath had said it will be an "80 per cent versus 20 per cent" election in Uttar Pradesh and the BJP will retain power in the state.

Related Stories

Mayawati Will Not Contest Uttar Pradesh Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

Several Opposition leaders have attacked the chief minister over his comments, alleging that it was an attempt at polarisation by the "80-20" reference which they said was aimed at pointing to the ratio of Hindus to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Making remarks like '80-20' is a way to fraudulently divert attention from the issues of the youth, Priyanka Gandhi said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The reality is that under the BJP government, out of every 100 people, 68 have no work, she said.

"My young friends, with your power, make the UP polls, an election of issues such as employment and education," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Voting for the high-stakes assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards, with the final phase on March 7. Counting of votes would take place on March 10.

Tags

PTI Yogi Adityanath Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly Election 2022 Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh CM National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Super Spreader: Health Experts Fear Gangasagar Mela Will Worsen Covid-19 Situation

Super Spreader: Health Experts Fear Gangasagar Mela Will Worsen Covid-19 Situation

'Those Brief Calls I Wait For': Moments Of Love And Joy Around Umar Khalid Inside Tihar

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Owners Of Delhi Restaurants Unhappy Over Suspension Of Dine-In Facilities, Seek Review Of Decision

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

NEWSFLASH | Mayawati Will Not Contest Polls: BSP Leader SC Mishra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from India

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

UP Polls: BJP Starts Door-To-Door Campaign As EC Bans Physical Rallies

Over 9 Lakh 'Precaution Doses' Of Covid Vaccine Administered On First Day

Over 9 Lakh 'Precaution Doses' Of Covid Vaccine Administered On First Day

COVID-19: Assam Logs 2,198 New Cases, Highest In 6 Months

COVID-19: Assam Logs 2,198 New Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

Ensure Specialists Attend Covid Patients With Comorbidities: Delhi Government Issues Advisory To Hospitals

Read More from Outlook

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement