In the Kolar area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a 6-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her maternal grandfather and another man in front of her younger brother, said the police.

The details about the shocking incident were extracted with the help of counsellors who did so in a specialised manner as the victim was just six and her brother was three, said Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel. The two accused have been arrested.

"Our probe found that a man named Sanjay took the siblings to his home and then raped the girl, and sometime later, the victim's maternal grandfather also raped her. The exact date of the incident is being investigated as the two minors are unable to give any clue on it. The two accused also gave her Rs 20 and threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone," Patel informed.

On Thursday, the girl's mother noticed something amiss and managed to get her to reveal the incident, after which a case was lodged and Sanjay and the victim's grandfather were arrested on Friday, the official added.

The two have been charged for gang-rape under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, Patel said.

(With PTI Inputs)

