Live Updates: 18-Day Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins Today Amid Covid-19 Restrictions

The Session will witness many firsts, Including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day and members are required to display a negative Covid-19 report before entry. All MPs are also required to wear a facemask.

The first-of-its-kind Monsoon Session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts, while special seating arrangements have been made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Barring the first day, Rajya Sabha’s morning shift will convene from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha’s evening shift will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm. In between the two shifts, the entire complex will be sanitised.

Get all live update here:

12:30 PM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MNREGA).

12:10 PM: Epidemic ordinance introduced in Lok Sabha.

10:45 AM: The House met for nearly 20 minutes in the morning and was adjourned for an hour after paying tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, a sitting MP and 13 former members who died in the recent past.

10:00 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will send out a unanimous message that the country is standing in solidarity with the soldiers guarding India's borders.

