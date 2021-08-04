August 04, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Flood Situation In MP, Promises Help From Centre

Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Flood Situation In MP, Promises Help From Centre

In his telephonic conversation, Shah assured Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.

Outlook Web Desk 04 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:31 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Flood Situation In MP, Promises Help From Centre
'The state is being given all help for relief work from the Centre' tweeted Amit Shah on Wednesday
PTI
Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Flood Situation In MP, Promises Help From Centre
outlookindia.com
2021-08-04T13:31:12+05:30

In order to review the ongoining flood situation in Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shah, in his telephonic conversation, assured Chouhan of all possible help to Madhya Pradesh to deal with the situation.

"Spoke to Shri @chouhanshivraj ji and inquired about the flood situation in some parts of Madhya Pradesh which occurred due to heavy rains and rise in water level of rivers. The state is being given all help for relief work from the Centre. In this difficult time, the Modi government is standing with the people of the state," he tweeted in Hindi.

Torrential rains in the Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh have affected 1,171 villages, especially Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people from flooded areas so far.

At least 200 villages are still marooned. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Former Minister Offers Prayer As Rajasthan's Ambagarh Fort Temple Reopens After A Dispute

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Shivraj Singh Chouhan New Delhi Union Home Minister Madhya Pradesh CM Flood Torrential Rains National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Centre National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos