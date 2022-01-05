Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Heated debate in Delhi Assembly over new excise policy; Sisodia says BJP 'rattled'

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri challenged that either the BJP will get the liquor vends in residential areas closed or he will leave politics. He alleged that 90 per cent of the liquor vends being opened under the new policy violated the Delhi Master Plan.

Heated debate in Delhi Assembly over new excise policy; Sisodia says BJP 'rattled'
Manish Sisodia claimed that revenue from liquor sales in Delhi has increased with the new excise policy.

Trending

Heated debate in Delhi Assembly over new excise policy; Sisodia says BJP 'rattled'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T11:35:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:35 am

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated debate between the AAP and the BJP over the new excise policy, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claiming the opposition was "rattled by the stoppage of its Rs 3,500 crore earning through commission".

 "I swear in the name of Lord Ram that I will get the liquor vends in residential areas closed or will leave politics," the BJP MLA said in the House.

Sisodia said with the new excise policy, revenue from liquor sales in Delhi has increased from Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 9500 crore. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government closed 3,977 illegal liquor shops in Delhi, he said, adding, "The new policy stopped the theft of Rs 3,500 crore that earlier used to go to BJP leaders. "Now this money has been added to the revenue of Delhi government," the deputy chief minister said.

He termed that the Delhi Development Authority's master plan a 'commission plan" and a "disaster plan" that was aimed at restricting people from opening shops legally in almost half of Delhi. BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar said, "Those who opposed privatisation, have privatised liquor vends." "Kejriwal has written in his book that liquor shops should not be opened in any locality without the approval of Mohalla Sabha or Gram Sabha concerned... there are no Mohalla Sabha in Delhi," he said.

As the ruling party and opposition locked horns over the issue, the Assembly Speaker ordered marshalling out BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as he interrupted chief whip Dilip Pandey when he was defending the policy. Sisodia alleged that before the new liquor policy, illegal liquor shops were being run in about 80 wards of Delhi "under the patronage of BJP leaders in connivance with the civic bodies and police".

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"The excise revenue has increased to Rs 9,500 crore and the theft of Rs 3,500 crore has been stopped by the new liquor policy," he claimed. Sisodia claimed that in Bihar and Gujarat where liquor is banned, "the revenue of around Rs 10,000 crore which the Gujarat government should have received is being earned by the BJP leaders there. Bihar is also doing the same."

After AAP came to power, the Kejriwal government took several steps to reform liquor sale, he said. "We rotated duty of excuse inspectors in different areas and stopped bribes in their transfer. With this simple change, revenue was increased from Rs 3,400 crore to Rs 4,238 crore in one year. It went further up to Rs 5,200 crore by 2018," Sisodia said.

He said compared to BJP-ruled states, Delhi will have around one liquor vend per 30,000 people that is lower than one liquor store for every 11,000 people in Bengaluru, one for every 2,000 in Gurgaon, one for every 3,000 people in Ghaziabad and one shop for 1,541 people in Noida. 

Minister Satyendar Jain said that four Delhi government corporations ran liquor vends under the old policy. "We asked the excise department to take back liquor sale from the corporations. Now the revenue has increased by Rs 3,500 crore," he said. Under the new excise policy, the Delhi government has privatised retail liquor sale, allocating 849 bends across the city through a tendering process. It has quit the retail liquor sale.

 The Assembly adjourned sine die on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manish Sisodia New Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Liquor Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Aim To Build Lead

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Bank Lockers Get Safer, Thanks To RBI

Meghna Maiti / If there is loss of locker due to bank’s negligence, the bank will pay the holder. This, along with central repository of available lockers, works in customers’ favour.

Advertisement