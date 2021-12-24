Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Governor, Khandu Greet People On Christmas Eve

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. | PTI Photo

2021-12-24T22:18:07+05:30
Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 10:18 pm

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday extended their greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Christmas.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion of festivity would usher in peace and amity amongst the people. Mishra said, "The auspicious occasion of Christmas, the festival of love, inspires all to lead the life of compassion, piety and justice. The true spirit of Christmas kindles us to help those in need and give hope to those in despair. I wish that the occasion instils the spirit of kindness in every individual and community."

In his message, the governor added that December 25 is also being observed as 'Good Governance Day' commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Good Governance is the key to a nation's development and people’s progress. Our central and the state governments are committed to providing a transparent and accountable administration and work for the welfare and betterment of the common man. I trust this day, along with its auspiciousness, will motivate all to join in the mission of working unitedly for the prosperity of the state and the country," he said.

Mishra called upon the government officials to have probity, act with promptness, make equal dispensation to one and all and constantly review their own course of work for improvement wherever necessary. "All government officials must live up to the expectations of the people on all counts," he added.                

Khandu in his message said that the joyous occasion of Christmas spreads the message of love, harmony and peace beyond boundaries and religious affinities. "It sure is a time to get showered with gifts and wishes, but in the midst of all the jubilations, we should not forget the real spirit of Christmas. Xmas is not only about fun and gifts, but of love and generosity," he said in his message.              

Khandu called upon all, irrespective of religious affiliations, to remember all who, in their own ways and capacities, make the world a better place to live in but are least thanked. "This Christmas, let us bring joy to others with an act of kindness," he said. The chief minister expressed faith that this Christmas celebration would open up the doors of wisdom and the enlightenment that peace and development go hand in hand.

"As we celebrate the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ, it is my fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace. And we all move ahead, hand-in-hand without a hitch, towards development," he added. Khandu also wished everyone on the occasion of Good Governance Day.

-With PTI Inputs

