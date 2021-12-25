Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Cong, SP, BSP Never Showed Respect To Maharaja Suheldev: Adityanath

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Adityanath asked the gathering if it had ever shown respect to Maharaja Suheldev.

Cong, SP, BSP Never Showed Respect To Maharaja Suheldev: Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. | PTI Photo

Trending

Cong, SP, BSP Never Showed Respect To Maharaja Suheldev: Adityanath
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T19:40:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 7:40 pm

Mounting an attack on the SP, the BSP and the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said these parties never showed respect to Maharaja Suheldev, who had defeated invader Salar Masood.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Jan Vishwas Yatra" in Bahraich, he said, "Having an institution named after Maharaja Suheldev was a dream and it was (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji who made it a reality. The foundation stone of a medical college named after Maharaja Suheldev has been laid."

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Adityanath asked the gathering if it had ever shown respect to Maharaja Suheldev. "Will the followers of Maharaja Suheldev shake hands with the followers of Salar Masood? The followers of Maharaja Suheldev will never bow down before anyone," he said. Virtually addressing the "Jan Vishwas Yatra" at Deoria, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP government is scripting a new history of Uttar Pradesh.

Related Stories

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

"The BJP is working for the villages, the poor, the farmers and the youngsters. It had sent free ration to the needy people and BJP workers reached out to every person in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic to help them," he said. Maurya exuded confidence that the saffron party will retain power in the state in the 2022 Assembly polls. Addressing the "Jan Vishwas Yatra" at Fatehpur, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the previous governments used to suffer an "electric shock" seeing saffron robes.

"Earlier, the Opposition leaders never used to go to a temple during their tours. They used to stay away from bhajan-keertan and used to suffer an electric shock by seeing people wearing saffron robes. They used to feel shy calling 'gau mata' as 'gau mata'. That is because those insulting the 'gau mata' indulged in the politics of appeasement," he said. 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister BJP Prime Minister of India Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement