Jet Airways To Suspend All Flight Operations From Tonight: Report

Jet Airways will temporarily suspend all flight operations from Wednesday night as it failed to secure an interim funding of Rs 400 crore for maintaining bare minimum operations, news agency IANS quoted sources as saying on Wednesday.

Cash-strapped Jet Airways had requested lenders for Rs 400 crore interim funding of to stave off temporary closure, even as its operational fleet shrunk to five aircraft.

Currently, it has folded up most operations due to grounding of over 80 per cent of its fleet by lessors. Besides, it has also extended cancellation of international flights till April 18 (Thursday), after last week suspending them till April 15 (Monday).

(With inputs from agencies)