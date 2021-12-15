Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Crypto Bill On Hold, Govt of India May Take Ordinance Route On Cryptocurrency

The government of India may not table Crypto Bill in the ongoing session of the Parliament, as the government plans not to rush on this issue. But they may take an ordinance route for this, NDTV reported.

Crypto Bill On Hold, Govt of India May Take Ordinance Route On Cryptocurrency

Trending

Crypto Bill On Hold, Govt of India May Take Ordinance Route On Cryptocurrency
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T21:56:15+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 9:56 pm

The government of India may consider bringing an ordinance or special order on cryptocurrency after the winter session of Parliament, reported NDTV citing sources. Moreover, the government wants Crypto regulation in tandem with the global framework and wanted to add more changes to the Bill.

 

Earlier today, December 15, The Economic Times, citing a senior government official made clear that the proposed cryptocurrency bill may not be introduced in the Winter Session of Parliament as planned.

 

Notably, the government had listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 for the winter session that began on November 29 but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that the government would bring in the legislation after the cabinet’s approval. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

 

"We are close to bringing a bill in Parliament. It will be introduced in the house once the cabinet clears the bill," the Nirmala Sitharaman said during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha on November 30.

 

Recently, while speaking at a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy, not undermine it.

 

Earlier, while addressing the Sydney Dialogue on November 18, PM Modi urged democratic nations to work together to halt the misuse of technological innovations like cryptocurrency. "It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure that it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youths," Modi mentioned in a tweet. The government of India previously mentioned that Modi would take the final call regarding the regulatory framework for cryptocurrency in India. 

 

Meanwhile, with the increase in popularity of cryptocurrencies, The popularity of cryptocurrency has led to frauds and scams. At least eight cases of cryptocurrency-related frauds are already under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement, the Ministry of Finance said in a reply to the Parliament on Monday, December 13. 

 

The global crypto market capitalisation of cryptocurrency worldwide is $2.21 trillion, a 2.60 per cent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $99.80 billion, which makes a 1.65 per cent decrease, according to coinmarketcap.com. 

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 Cryptocurrency In India Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Small Crypto Tokens Rising With Missile Speed , onLEXpa Up By 60,000% in A Day

Small Crypto Tokens Rising With Missile Speed , onLEXpa Up By 60,000% in A Day

Campaign Against Private Cryptocurrencies Intensified In Russia; Bitcoin Falls

CCI Suspends Amazon's 2019 Deal With Future

RBI Discusses Various Aspects of Crypto And CBDC in 592nd Board Meet

More Than 5.12 Lakh Complaints Registered Against E-Commerce Between April 2019-November 2021

Sensex Returns On Losing Trajectory Amid Global Inflation, Omicron Concerns; IndusInd, Kotak Bank Among Major Losers

Airtel Prepays Rs 15,519 Cr To Clear Spectrum-Related Deferred Liabilities

Hindalco Industries Acquires Hydro's Aluminium Extrusion Business In India For Rs 247 Cr

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Business

Govt To Announce New Chief Economic Advisor In The Next One Week

Govt To Announce New Chief Economic Advisor In The Next One Week

How Inadequate Fund Allocation Is Creating A Stunted India

How Inadequate Fund Allocation Is Creating A Stunted India

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Are Some Of The Most Traded Cryptocoin on WazirX Exchange in 2021

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Are Some Of The Most Traded Cryptocoin on WazirX Exchange in 2021

RateGain Shares Fall 14% In Market Debut. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

RateGain Shares Fall 14% In Market Debut. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Ashutosh Sharma / There is a rising chorus against Mishra with multiple voices demanding his resignation in view of the Lakimpur Kheri incident.

Advertisement