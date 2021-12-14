Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Consumer, Wholesale Inflation – What They Mean For Investors

Once growth recovers, inflation will become the focus. With domestic inflation risk on the upside, along with the overhang of global interest rates going up, domestic interest rates are likely to increase.

Consumer, Wholesale Inflation – What They Mean For Investors

Trending

Consumer, Wholesale Inflation – What They Mean For Investors
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T08:35:08+05:30
Ajay Garg Anitha Rangan

Ajay Garg

More stories from Ajay Garg
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 8:35 am

India’s average consumer price inflation (CPI) has averaged 5.2 per cent year-to-date in FY22, while the same for producer or wholesale price inflation (WPI) averages at 11.7 per cent. Historically, since 2014, WPI has been below or around CPI. However, since April 2021, there has been a divergence and that too a very pronounced one.  

What Has Led To The Divergence? 

Composition of the two indices: There is a structural difference in the composition of the two indices. While CPI is oriented towards food (and services), WPI has higher weightage for manufacturing. This contributes to the divergence. For instance, food and beverages account for 46 per cent of the CPI basket but only 24 per cent of the WPI basket. Manufacturing accounts for 53 per cent of the WPI basket while services, including housing, forms 36 per cent of the CPI basket.  

Effect of inflation, prices: Global supply shocks and commodity price spikes are reflected in the components under the manufacture basket of WPI such as textiles, chemicals, paper, rubber and metals, which are exhibiting high to very high inflation. In comparison, absence of manufactured components is having a lesser degree of impact on CPI. That said, some items within the CPI basket, such as clothing, footwear, transport, recreation, household goods and health, are showing high single digit or low double-digit inflation suggesting that CPI is not completely immune. 

What Does This Mean For Producers And Consumers? 

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Producers are facing margin pressure with high cost of inputs and are unable to fully pass on the costs to the consumers in the wake of a weak demand scenario. The growth is still fragile, and producers are therefore confronted with the enigma of demand versus price hikes.  

Consumers have also been witnessing a mixed bag. While overall food inflation is low, oils and fat has seen a consistent 30 per cent-plus inflation. Prices of protein led items have been high and vegetable prices are increasing month on month. Fuel prices are already pinching the purse.  

How Will The Divergence Converge? 

We witnessed a reverse situation in the past when WPI was significantly below CPI. This was during 2015 and 2016 when oil and global commodity prices saw a sharp decline, and once again in 2020, during the onset of the pandemic when global demand saw a steep fall. This divergence led to a convergence with WPI trending close to CPI as commodity prices recovered. 

In the current circumstance, economic recovery will drive demand recovery. Producers will continue to pass on the price increase to consumers. Consumer price inflation will eventually see a second order impact. Structurally, core CPI (CPI excluding food and fuel) has been moving upwards and is sticky. Reversal in food inflation bears an upside risk to CPI. On the WPI side, as global supply chain improves commodity prices may cool down eventually softening WPI.  

It is likely that the divergence will occur on both parameters; CPI will inch higher while WPI will also come down. Six months down the line, base effects itself may soften WPI (year-on-year will come down statistically) even if underlying prices remain elevated.  

What This Means For Interest Rates? 

Globally, inflation is a point of contention for central banks pressuring them to take rate hiking actions. The domestic circumstances may not be any different. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is showing patience to support growth. Once growth recovers, inflation will become the focus. With domestic inflation risk on the upside, along with the overhang of global interest rates going up, domestic interest rates are likely to increase.  

What this means for savers is that the real returns, i.e., inflation adjusted returns, in the low-risk segment (term deposits, AAA-bonds) will not improve significantly in the short to medium term.  

A rising interest rate cycle is a deterrent for bond investors to invest in longer maturity bonds as the capital losses are higher in the holding period versus shorter duration bonds. Longer duration bonds are now fraught with duration risks. Equity markets have perhaps delivered their due ahead of time.  

Where Can Investors Find The Juice?  

There is one segment of the market that has not benefitted much from the post-pandemic rally. This is the credit segment. The RBI has provided large accommodation in the form of banking liquidity and rate cuts to support the credit environment during the pandemic. However, the benefit of low rates has largely gone to the AAA segment and government borrowing only.  

A large portion non-AAA segment has not benefitted, primarily due to risk aversion. While the benefit of a 250-basis point rate cut from 2018 has translated into similar gains in the AAA segment, the non-AAA segment (particularly AA and below) has not enjoyed similar gains. Large corporate defaults aggravated by the pandemic related risks has perhaps led to a very long overhang on the risk segment. This is reflected in the low credit growth of the banking system. Also, appetite from institutional investors and banks for such issuances itself have been low in the recent past.  

Investors can, therefore, find reasonable high single-digit yields from non-AAA bonds over a 1-2-year horizon. With the economic fundamentals turning around, we think that potential for material stress in corporate balance sheets is low. In addition, during the pandemic, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have pruned their balance sheets and improved liquidity and capital. Therefore, there could be a meaningful opportunity in investing in these issuers to take advantage of the higher yields, especially in the shorter tenor (1-2 years).  

In the non-AAA segment, there is a significant yield differential between different issuers within the same rating class depending on parentage, asset class and governance structures. Hence, adequate due diligence on the names will help understand the risk profile and will benefit in taking a calculated risk. 

Ajay Garg is Managing Director, and Anitha Rangan is Economist at Equirus . 

DISCLAIMER: Views expressed are the author's own, and Outlook Money does not necessarily subscribe to them. Outlook Money shall not be responsible for any damage caused to any person/organisation directly or indirectly.

Tags

Ajay Garg Anitha Rangan Consumer Price Inflation Inflation / Price Rise Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Slumps Over 350 Points. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

Sensex Slumps Over 350 Points. Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank Among Top Losers

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Netflix Cuts Monthly Subscription Rates By 60% In India To Woo Viewers

Ahead Of Its IPO Today, Data Patterns Raises Rs 176 Crore Funding. Should You Subscribe?

Sebi Passes Confirmatory Order Against Insider Trading In Infosys

Buy These 11 Stocks For Profitable Gains In Today’s Trading Session

All You Need To Know On How One Can Make The Best Use Of Fixed Deposits

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage NFO: Should You Invest Or Not?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Business

HCL Technologies Not The only Indian Company To Be Accused Of Violating H-1B Visa Norms

HCL Technologies Not The only Indian Company To Be Accused Of Violating H-1B Visa Norms

Investors’ Demand To Burn Shiba Inu Coin Continues With Signing Of Petition

Investors’ Demand To Burn Shiba Inu Coin Continues With Signing Of Petition

Indian Crypto Bill Under Consideration For Finalisation; Bitcoin Fall Continues

Indian Crypto Bill Under Consideration For Finalisation; Bitcoin Fall Continues

The Most Tagged Man

The Most Tagged Man

Read More from Outlook

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effcet saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Who Will Replace Rohit As India's Vice-Captain In South Africa?

Outlook Web Bureau / The names of KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have cropped up to be Virat Kohli's deputy in South Africa during the Tests.

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

UNICEF Urges South Asian Schools To Reopen: Here's Why

Outlook Web Desk / UNICEF has urged South Asian countries to open schools as interruptions in education are said to have dire consequences in these countries. Here's a look at India's digital divide created by online education.

Advertisement