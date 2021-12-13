CPI Inflation Rises To 4.91% In November, Rise Continues For Second Consecutive Month

Consumer Price Index-based (CPI-based inflation) or retail inflation rose to 4.91 per cent in November 2021, as per the latest data revealed by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The latest data implied that inflation continued on the rising trajectory for the second consecutive month.

CPI inflation in October stood at 4.48 per cent.

Separately, the Index for Industrial Production rose 3.2 per cent to 133.7 for October, as per data revealed on December 10.

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow)