Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CPI Inflation Rises To 4.91% In November, Rise Continues For Second Consecutive Month

CPI Inflation continued to rise for the second consecutive month, reversing a three-months of ease which started in July.

CPI Inflation Rises To 4.91% In November, Rise Continues For Second Consecutive Month

Trending

CPI Inflation Rises To 4.91% In November, Rise Continues For Second Consecutive Month
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T17:44:32+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 5:44 pm

Consumer Price Index-based (CPI-based inflation) or retail inflation rose to 4.91 per cent in November 2021,  as per the latest data revealed by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The latest data implied that inflation continued on the rising trajectory for the second consecutive month. 

CPI inflation in October stood at 4.48 per cent. 

Separately, the Index for Industrial Production rose 3.2 per cent to 133.7 for October, as per data revealed on December 10. 

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Consumer Price Inflation Inflation / Price Rise India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Sheds 503 Points On Monday: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries Close In Red

Sensex Sheds 503 Points On Monday: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries Close In Red

Grofers Rebrands to 'Blinkit'

More than 40,000 Posts Vacant At Public Sector Banks: Finance Minister Tells Lok Sabha

Edelweiss Hikes Stake In Its Subsidiary Edelweiss Wealth Management To 44.16%

Zydus Gets Nod For Phase II Clinical Study In Patients With CAPS In Australia

After Posting Double Rise In GMV Today, Paytm’s Share Decline. Should You Buy?

Supriya Lifescience IPO To Open On Dec 16, Price Band Fixed At Rs 265-274/Share

Tega Industries Makes Bumper Market Debut, Shares List With Nearly 68% Premium

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

PM Mod Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Mod Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Business

Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

MedPlus IPO Opens Today: Know What Brokerage Houses Say Before You Subscribe

MedPlus IPO Opens Today: Know What Brokerage Houses Say Before You Subscribe

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tega Industries, Could Give Gains Today

Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tega Industries, Could Give Gains Today

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Tough Task For Windies Vs Pakistan

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Tough Task For Windies Vs Pakistan

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement