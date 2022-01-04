Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Airtel Payments Bank Gets Scheduled Bank Status From RBI

RBI has recently approved Airtel Payment Bank to operate as a scheduled bank. It offers end to end digital banking solution.

Airtel Payments Bank Gets Scheduled Bank Status From RBI

Trending

Airtel Payments Bank Gets Scheduled Bank Status From RBI
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T22:45:41+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:45 pm

Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has been categorised as a scheduled bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

With this, Airtel Payments Bank can now pitch for government-issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and primary auctions and undertake both central and state government business, besides participating in government-operated welfare schemes, it said in a statement. 

"In a boost to its fast-growing digital banking footprint, Airtel Payments Bank has been categorised as Scheduled Bank by the Reserve Bank of India," it said. 

 Airtel Payments Bank is among the fastest-growing digital banks in the country, with a base of 115 million users. It offers a suite of digital solutions through the Airtel Thanks app and a retail network of over 500,000 neighbourhood banking points

The bank turned profitable in the quarter ended September 2021. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Anubrata Biswas, CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said, "We are thankful to the Reserve Bank of India for adding us to the list of Scheduled Banks." 

Airtel Payments Bank has one of the largest retail networks with over 500,000 neighbourhood banking points. It witnessed a remarkable spike in the number of new accounts opened during the FY21, as transactions too rose, the company official said. At present, one in six villages in India has the services of Airtel Payments Bank.

Its digital banking solutions help users to open a bank account in five minutes by completing KYC through video, and also ensure secure payments using Safe Pay and get benefits with the 'Rewards123' programme.

"This status is an important milestone in our growth journey and will further reinforce the trust our customers have placed with the bank," Biswas added.

 The digital savings program - Rewards123 gives various add-on benefits to customers when they transact digitally using the account. Furthermore, customers can easily enable Airtel Safe Pay, which is being touted as India's safest way of making digital payments.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team RBI Airtel Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Cancels Certificate Of Authorisation Of Muthoot Vehicle Finance, Eko India

RBI Cancels Certificate Of Authorisation Of Muthoot Vehicle Finance, Eko India

Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Deepak Kumar Appointed As New Executive Directors Of RBI

BJP Is The Only Party That Can Take Care Of Punjab's Security: Captain Amarinder Singh

Melania Trump Wishes Bitcoin Happy Birthday; Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall

Tork Motors Set To Launch 'Made-In-India' E-Bike By January-End

Indian Pharma Industry Estimated To Grow 9-11% in 2021-22: ICRA

SBI To Increase Service Charges On IMPS Transactions In Branches

Bitcoin Turns 13! All You Need to Know About BTC’s Journey Thus Far

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from Business

Apple’s Market Valuation Exceeds GDP of Major Countries

Apple’s Market Valuation Exceeds GDP of Major Countries

New Audi SUV Q7 To Be Launched In February

New Audi SUV Q7 To Be Launched In February

Delhi High Court Dismisses Future Group's Plea Seeking Termination Of Singapore Arbitration Order

Delhi High Court Dismisses Future Group's Plea Seeking Termination Of Singapore Arbitration Order

India Made Highest Gold Import In 2021, Spends Record $55.7 Bln : Govt Source

India Made Highest Gold Import In 2021, Spends Record $55.7 Bln : Govt Source

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

Advertisement