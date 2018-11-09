BJP Kerala President Booked Over Controversial Sabarimala Speech

BJP Kerala President P S Sreedharan Pillai was booked on Thursady by the police for his speech in connection with Sabarimala protests on a day when the saffron party launched a "Rath Yatra" for "protecting" the Lord Ayyappa temple's traditions and rituals.

The case was registered by police in Kozhikode on a complaint by journalist Shybin alleging that Pillai had instigated activists to protest over entry of menstrual age women into the hill shrine recently, police said.

Reacting to it, Pillai, accused the CPI(M) and Congress of 'witch hunting' and trying to 'tarnish' his image.

The development came even as the BJP-NDA embarked on a Rath yatra from Kasaragod to "protect" the traditions and rituals of the hill shrine at Sabarimala, which recently witnessed violent protests against the entry of women of in the 10-50 age group.

BJP, which has been desperately trying to make its presence felt in the bi-polar political scenario of Kerala, has lent its support to the agitation against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the temple.

Pillai and Tushar Vellapally, leader of BDJS, an ally ofthe NDA in Kerala, are leading the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Rath Yatra' from Kasaragod to Erumeli, which was flagged off

by senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa.

Police said Pillai has been booked under section 505 (1) (B) of IPC (intent to incite or which is likely to incite persons to commit any offence), a non-cognizable offence, in connection with his November 4 address to BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Kozhikide.

TV channels last week aired a video clip in which Pillai had purportedly said the Sabarimala agitations were "planned and orchestrated" by the party as part of its "agenda" and was

a "golden opportunity" for the saffron party.

He had also said that Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru (Head Priest) of the Lord Ayyappa temple had sought his opinion on closing the sanctum sanctorum to prevent women of menstrual

age from entering the shrine when it opened from Oct 17-22, kicking up a huge row.

The main opposition Congress also launched a yatra from Kasaragod to Pathnamthitta led by its state unit working president K Sudhakaran against the "politicisation" of the Sabarimala issue by the CPI(M) and BJP.

Similar yatras will also be taken out by several Congress leaders from Alapuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Thodupuzha and Palakkad in the coming days which will culminate on

November 15 at Pathnamthitta, in which district the shrine is located.

Taking a dig, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said some people have started the two yatras. "We do not know where and when the two processions will join together."

He asserted that the Left Democratic Front government was totally with the believers.

However, it would not tolerate any attempts to create trouble.

Kerala has been on a boil after the September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple with right wing and Hindu outfits on a

warpath over the state government's decision to go ahead and implement the top court verdict.

