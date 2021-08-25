BJP Launches Attack On Kerala Govt Over Failure To Mitigate Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The BJP on Wednesday launched an attack on the ruling Kerala government for doing very little to mitigate the health crisis as the state continues to report well over half of the country's daily COVID-19 cases. They have also condemned the Left government in the state of "covering it up" through motivated propaganda.

According to the latest official figures, Kerala had 24,296 new infections out of the total of 37,739 across the country on Tuesday which constitutes nearly 65 percent of the total caseload.

Union minister and BJP leader V Muralidharan tweeted attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, "Alarming COVID-19 situation in Kerala, @vijayanpinarayi has clearly failed to protect people's lives. Kerala alone recorded 24,296 cases & 173 deaths yesterday.

"@vijayanpinarayi's illogical strategy & motivated media propaganda costing dearly the nation."

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said Kerala is in the grip of COVID-19, and the state government is busy covering it up.

"Especially the newsreader turned health minister is busy reading the wrong script and spreading disinformation that everything is hunky-dory in Kerala," he said.

The reality is that while the disease in almost all other parts of the country is under control, little effort is being made to curb it in the state, he claimed.

Alleging that the state government has launched a "massive cover-up" by spreading disinformation, he said people of Kerala are suffering.

(With PTI Inputs)

