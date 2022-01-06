Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bayern Munich Struggle To Field Competitive Team As COVID-hit Bundesliga Resumes

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernandez were infected while on vacation in the Maldives, Kingsley Coman while he was in Dubai, and Corentin Tolisso while he was home in France. Then there are others...

Bayern Munich Struggle To Field Competitive Team As COVID-hit Bundesliga Resumes
The logo of FC Bayern Munich and the notice about mouth protection and distance rules due to the Coronavirus pandemic can be seen on a sign at the main building of the football club in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

Bayern Munich Struggle To Field Competitive Team As COVID-hit Bundesliga Resumes
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T22:55:59+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:55 pm

While Bundesliga players enjoyed their winter break, the coronavirus took none. (More Football News)

The German league will resume in a depleted state on Friday, when defending champion Bayern Munich will struggle to field a competitive starting lineup against Borussia Mönchengladbach — a team that trounced Bayern 5-0 when they last met in the German Cup in October.

But Gladbach will be depleted, too. Joe Scally, Mamadou Doucouré, Denis Zakaria and Keanan Bennetts were all in quarantine this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bayern had nine players as well as assistant coach Dino Toppmöller in quarantine this week because of coronavirus infections.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández were infected while on vacation in the Maldives, Kingsley Coman while he was in Dubai, and Corentin Tolisso while he was home in France. Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané, Dayot Upamecano, Omar Richards and Tanguy Nianzou completed Bayern's infected list.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

With Bouna Sarr and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting away at the African Cup, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann only had 12 outfield players for Friday's game, as well as goalkeepers Sven Ulreich und Christian Früchtl. Of those 12, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle and Serge Gnabry had injury concerns.

Under new rules agreed to by the clubs at the start of the pandemic, the German soccer league can approve a request to call off a Bundesliga game if one of the teams has fewer than 15 available players, including at least one goalkeeper.

Bayern sporting director Hasan SalihamidÅ¾ic acknowledged Wednesday that the club was hoping to postpone Friday's game, but the league favors going ahead with it.

"It looks like we're going to play, and then we'll also go into the game to win it," SalihamidÅ¾ic said.

Bavarian governor Markus Söder — himself a Bayern fan — also appealed for the game to be postponed in the interest of "fair competition."

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Bayern leads the Bundesliga by nine points at the halfway stage and is favored to wrap up a record-extending 10th consecutive title.

Nagelsmann called up 16-year-olds Arijon Ibrahimovic and Paul Wanner to help cover the absences. If either make their debut against Gladbach, they will take over from Jamal Musiala as the club's youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund was also left ruing the winter break as both Dan-Axel Zagadou and Marius Wolf returned from vacation — in Dubai and Austria, respectively — with coronavirus infections.

"It's not so simple at the moment, there's a certain uncertainty affecting us all," Dortmund team coordinator Sebastian Kehl said.

"Regardless of where you are, you can't protect yourself fully from the (omicron) variant, whether on vacation far away or here in front of the house door."

Dortmund's opponent on Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt, also had players in quarantine.

Leipzig said Tuesday that Nordi Mukiele, Benjamin Henrichs and Dani Olmo were all infected, joining Christopher Nkunku and Solomon Bonnah in quarantine. Leipzig is scheduled to host Mainz on Saturday.

Mainz was one of only five Bundesliga clubs that escaped from the winter break without reporting any positive test results for the coronavirus. Freiburg, Cologne, Hoffenheim and Arminia Bielefeld were the others.

Hertha Berlin was struggling to find defenders for its game Sunday at home against Cologne as Linus Gechter became its fourth to test positive for COVID-19, including new signing Fredrik André Björkan.

While Dedryck Boyata and Deyovaisio Zeefuik were able to return to training after negative test results on Wednesday, Santiago Ascacíbar and Lucas Tousart returned positive results and had to go into quarantine.

Stuttgart had four players in isolation ahead of its visit to last-place Greuther Fürth on Saturday: Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Naouirou Ahamada, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mateo Klimowicz.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Manuel Neuer Germany Football Bayern Munich Bundesliga Coronavirus COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Thrash Holders Mumbai City 3-0 To Revive Season

Andrew Jennings, Groundbreaking Investigative Sports Journalist, Dies At 78

Ajaz Patel Beats Mayank Agarwal, Mitchell Starc To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award

Manchester City Win Court Case Against 8 Men Over Former Youth Coach Barry Bennell's Abuse Case

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Biggest Game For South Africa In Last 10-15 Years, Says Dean Elgar

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye Season's First Win, Face High-flying Jamshedpur FC

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Addresses Media, Says He's 'Absolutely Fit'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Franchise Gets LOI From BCCI; Hardik Pandya Set To Become Captain

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Franchise Gets LOI From BCCI; Hardik Pandya Set To Become Captain

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Read More from Outlook

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Sells All Paytm Shares, HDFC Balanced Advantage Trims Exposure

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Sells All Paytm Shares, HDFC Balanced Advantage Trims Exposure

Neelanjit Das / HDFC Mutual Fund’s Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has sold off its holdings in Paytm parent One97 Communication, according to the monthly portfolio data dated December 31, 2021.

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ankit Kumar Singh / England managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. This denied Australia's dream of a 5-0 sweep. The fifth Test is from January 14.

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Advertisement