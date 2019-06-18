Thar 700 Marks The End Of An Era!

The Thar 700 gets cosmetic updates inside-out.

The off-roader features a new set of 16-inch alloys.

Available in two colours: Aquamarine (new for Thar) and Napoli Black.

Priced at a premium of around Rs 40,000 over the standard Thar.

Gets ABS, which is now available as optional on the standard Thar CRDe.

In order to mark the end of production of the first-gen Thar in India, Mahindra has launched the Thar 700 at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As the name suggests, only 700 of these will be manufactured before the production of first-gen Thar is seized in lieu of the second-gen model. Redesigned from the ground up, the second-gen Thar is expected to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. Without further ado let’s take a look at what all is new on the Thar 700.

New 16-inch, 5-spoke alloy wheels

Decals on the side and bonnet

Black finish on the front grille

Silver finish on the front bumper

Leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats

A badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature on the front fender

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) (available as optional on Thar CRDe)

Available in two colour options: Aquamarine and Napoli Black

Under the hood, the Thar 700 is powered by the same 2.5-litre diesel engine that is found in the standard Thar CRDe. It makes 105PS of power and 247Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels of the SUV via a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4WD system.

Other features on the Thar 700 remain similar to the standard Thar. It gets manual AC, front cup holders, windshield demister, a lockable glove box and a 12V outlet. With the launch of Thar 700, Mahindra has also introduced ABS on the standard Thar. Here are the prices of the Thar CRDe ABS compared to the standard Thar CRDe.

Speaking of the second-gen Thar, Mahindra has been testing it since early this year. Along with the updated aesthetics, the nex-gen off roader is also expected to be better equipped. Mahindra will also offer a new BS6 diesel engine on the new Thar.

Source: cardekho.com