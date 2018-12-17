Jawa Bikes To Come With Dual-channel ABS Soon

Jawa has confirmed that it will offer dual-channel ABS in the two bikes soon.

Expect the brand to launch the dual-channel ABS version after the latest safety norms come into effect in April next year.

Currently, both the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two feature 280mm front disc and 153mm drum brakes with a single-channel ABS.

Dual-channel ABS is likely to increase prices by around Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000.

Jawa Motorcycles has confirmed that it will offer dual-channel ABS in their bikes soon. The brand is expected to introduce this safety feature in the second quarter of 2019. Starting April 1, all new two-wheelers displacing 125cc and above will need to be equipped with ABS. The current Jawa bikes (Jawa & Jawa Forty Two) use a 280mm front disc and a 153mm rear drum, with a single-channel ABS. Though the two bikes comply with upcoming norms, having a dual-channel unit should improve their braking prowess considerably. A dual-channel ABS senses wheel lock on both ends and ensures that both the wheels are brought to a halt without locking up. Consequently, the rear will have to come with a disc as ABS functions on a disc brake only.

Another reason for this move could also be the fact that at the time of the launch, many enthusiasts and prospective customers were disappointed to see the modern iteration of the legendary motorcycle was equipped with a drum brake at the rear. This was a letdown, especially when the bikes were priced at a premium. Also, a rear disc brake offers better braking performance in comparison to a drum unit.

Once dual-channel ABS is introduced, expect Jawa to provide the option of fitting current-gen bikes with rear discs and the safety net. The bikes with dual-channel ABS are likely to command a premium of around Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 over the current prices. At present, the Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh while the Jawa Forty Two will set you back by Rs 1.55 lakh (both, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Jawa Perak, on the other hand, comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. But this motorcycle is likely to be launched only in late-2019 or early-2020.

Source: zigwheels.com

