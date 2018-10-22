﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amit Shah Is `Today's Chanakya', Says Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

Amit Shah Is `Today's Chanakya', Says Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted BJP chief Amit Shah on his birthday, saying his rigour and hard work are great assets for the party.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Amit Shah Is `Today's Chanakya', Says Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik
PTI Photo
Amit Shah Is `Today's Chanakya', Says Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik
outlookindia.com
2018-10-22T12:09:27+0530

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik greeted BJP president Amit Shah Monday on his birthday,
describing him as "today's Chanakya".

Naik, the BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, took to Twitter to wish Shah, who turned 54 on Monday.

"Birthday wishes to today's Chanakya Shri @AmitShah ji who is successfully leading the `Vijay Rath' of our PradhanSevak," he said.

Shah's commitment to ideology and his personal connection with party workers make him stand out, Naik added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted BJP chief Amit Shah on his birthday, saying his rigour and hard work are great assets for the party.

"Under Amit bhai's leadership, the party has expanded significantly across India. His rigour and hard work are great assets for the party," the PM tweeted.

The prime minister also wished Shah a long and healthy life.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Delhi Politics BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asian Champions Trophy: India Thrash Japan 9-0 For 3rd Successive Win
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters