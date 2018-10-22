Amit Shah Is `Today's Chanakya', Says Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik greeted BJP president Amit Shah Monday on his birthday,

describing him as "today's Chanakya".

Naik, the BJP Member of Parliament from North Goa, took to Twitter to wish Shah, who turned 54 on Monday.

"Birthday wishes to today's Chanakya Shri @AmitShah ji who is successfully leading the `Vijay Rath' of our PradhanSevak," he said.

Shah's commitment to ideology and his personal connection with party workers make him stand out, Naik added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted BJP chief Amit Shah on his birthday, saying his rigour and hard work are great assets for the party.

"Under Amit bhai's leadership, the party has expanded significantly across India. His rigour and hard work are great assets for the party," the PM tweeted.

The prime minister also wished Shah a long and healthy life.

