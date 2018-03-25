Akash Ambani Proposes To Shloka Mehta, Daughter Of Diamantaire Russell Mehta

Akash Ambani, the scion of India's richest family, will marry Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, later this year in Mumbai.
Akash, the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, on Saturday proposed to Shloka Mehta in Goa, reported The Indian Express. Shloka’s father Russell Mehta heads Rosy Blue Diamonds.
Earlier, it was reported that the wedding was being planned for early December. However, there has been no official statement from the families yet.
According to a report, the Ambani’s have arranged for a floral decor worth Rs 50 lakh at the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai on Sunday as it is the last day of Navratri, and Shloka is expected to the first Aarti.
The couple is seen at a charming lawn ceremony under palm trees and white shamianas in pictures shared by fan pages and social media.
Advertisement opens in new window
This will be the second diamond industry connection for the Ambanis.Diamantaire conman Nirav Modi's brother Neeshal is married to Ambani's niece, Isheta, according to Business Today.
Mehta is the former vice-chairperson of the Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and currently serves as the member of the Diamond Panel of the Committee of Administration of the GJEPC.
Rosy Blue, which has so far produced 236,000 carats of polished diamonds, also owns the Orra jewellery brand and was one of the companies named in the Panama Papers for having several offshore accounts.
The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well and even Akash and Shloka studied together at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Akash and twin sister Isha are eldest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group's fast growing telecom venture.
Shloka, who after finishing schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study Anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science, is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.
She is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller, Nirav Modi.
BASED ON A TRUE STORY...
CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING FACED BY A TEACHER.
I, Xavier Siby Moorkattil, a sincere student from Second Year(B-Section) of Academic Year 2017-2018, S.P.N. No. 1603179 studying Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering at St. Xavier’s Technical Institute, Mahim(W), Mumbai. I wish to report an incident of Eve-Teasing faced by a teacher in the class of our college. (Note: Here I am not mentioning the teacher’s name because of she may feel uncomfortable). Some students from B3 Batch of Second Year in our Institute had whistled to a teacher on 12th March 2018; Monday at 2 pm during Entrepreneurship Practical when she just entered in the class. As soon as the teacher told students to get up and wish Good Afternoon, that time some students whistled at her. It is not only just a whistle but also a Cat-calling/Wolf-whistling. As the Practical Session of SST (Software Simulation Technique) for B3 Batch Students was off, therefore, they were having Entrepreneurship practical. I feel that the teacher had been a victim of Eve-Teasing. After being whistled by some students of B3 Batch, she just told them that whole B3 Batch will be detained from Entrepreneurship practical. According to me, this is a very less punishment to them, those students who had actually whistled to the teacher should be slapped by her or should be beaten-up by sandals. The most likely reason of why they had whistled to her is that the teacher is very lenient. It is a duty of every citizen of India including students and elders to never ignore such incidents. I am bringing this incident in a knowledge of you-all so that all of you will be alert. For this type of students, their parents should be contacted. On 13th of March, 2018; Tuesday at 9:05 am, I already complained this matter to the Principal of our college by giving a complaint letter and The Principal took the action. He contacted his parents. And on 14th of March, 2018, Wednesday at 8:30 pm, I did not complain this issue to The President of India but I already complained this issue/ matter to THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA “SHRI NARENDRA DAMODARDAS MODI” by emailing Grievance Description about this issue and as of now, the status mentions the following:-
Received by: Prime Ministers Office
Officer name: Shri Ambuj Sharma
Officer Designation: Under Secretary (Public).
Also, On Saturday, 17th of March, 2018, at 2:50 PM; I had reported this issue to a Social Activist whose name is Varun Pruthi. On Sunday, 18th of March, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.; I had reported this issue to another Social Activist whose name is Abhishek Mishra. Also, On Sunday, 18th of March 2018 at 12:42 p.m; I had reported this issue to a famous Indian Politician whose name is Arvind Kejriwal.
Majority of the students in B3 Batch claimed that it was the only boy (i am not mentioning his name) of our class who had actually whistled to the teacher but those students are not taking action because they feel that they may be in danger. Teachers not only come to earn. They demand respect and gratitude from students. I think that the teacher was almost in tears. This should not be taken lightly.
If the Eve-Teasers are not taught a lesson, they may grow up to become a serial molester.
ZOOM THE FOLLOWING IMAGE TO SEE THE PROOF OF GRIEVANCE DESCRIPTION/STATUS WHICH I HAD ALREADY SENT TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE and I had highlighted some of the CONFIDENTIAL lines like my Registration Number, etc in the following image with black so that it should not get in the hands of the wrong person.
I Decided not to shut up but to stand up against EVE-TEASING.
Harassing WOMEN does NOT make A MAN, It makes the person A COWARD. RESPECT AND PROTECT WOMEN that's what makes the person A "MAN".
CAN WE STOP CALLING IT EVE-TEASING?
IT’S NOT EVE-TEASING
IT’S NOT CAT-CALLING
IT IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT
The more we stop Sexual Harassment today, the safer will be tomorrow.
I posted this issue here BECAUSE…
OTHER PEOPLE SHOULD NOT DO THIS CRIME EVER IN THEIR LIFE.
THE FOLLOWING IMAGE IS NOT THE SAME AS ABOVE. THE ACTION TOOK PLACE BY HIGHER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT ON 21st OF MARCH, 2018; WEDNESDAY.
JUSTICE FINALLY PREVAILED:
FINALLY, SHE GOT JUSTICE AFTER 7 DAYS.
Summary:
Some students from B3 Batch of Second Year in our Institute had whistled to a teacher on 12th March 2018; Monday at 2 pm during Entrepreneurship Practical when she just entered in the class.
Majority of the students in B3 Batch claimed that it was the only boy (i am not mentioning his name) of our class who had actually whistled to the teacher but those students are not taking action because they feel that they may be in danger.
And on 14th of March, 2018, Wednesday at 8:30 pm, I complained this issue/ matter to THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA “SHRI NARENDRA DAMODARDAS MODI” by emailing Grievance Description about this issue and as of now, THE ACTION TOOK PLACE BY HIGHER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT ON 21st OF MARCH, 2018; WEDNESDAY.
https://xaviersibynetin.wordpres...
CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING FACED BY A TEACHER.
Take A Stand for yourself. Like our Page on Facebook: Catcalling / Wolfwhistling / Eveteasing Faced by a Teacher
BASED ON A TRUE STORY... CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING / FACED BY A TEACHER. https://xaviersibynetin.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/cat-calling-wolf-whistling-eve-teasing-faced-by-a-teacher/
Post a Comment