After A UGC Rule Shrunk Their Job Chances, A Supreme Court Ruling That Dilutes SC/ST Act Upsets Dalit Groups

Terming the Supreme Court order diluting stringent provisions under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act a "retrogade step", unhappy Dalit leaders of the BJP have demand that the Centre file a review petition.

The Apex court, while hearing a case on Tuesday, found loopholes in 1989 law and observed that the it has been "abused" in nearly three decades of its operations. The bench further made a preliminary inquiry mandatory before registering a case, prior sanction before arrest and laid down provisions for anticipatory bail.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dalit MPs from the Bharatiya Janta Party on Wednesday held a meeting with Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot, asking him to takeup the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Unhappy BJP leaders see it as a major step backward that will not just give the assailants "impunity" but also violates the fundamental protection provided by the Constitution to the weaker sections. The party's head of SC cell Vinod Kumar Sonkar told the paper that "The government should act and take necessary steps to protect the communities."

Another BJP leader reaffirmed the feeling of anguish amongst the SC/ST communities. "Now the only thing left is to take away the reservation for SCs and STs," he told the paper. The leaders are opposing not just government inaction on this particular Supreme Court judgement but also other recent developments that have instilled "fear" in the people from the community. He also raised the University Grants Commission's notification of a new formula which would shrink quota in faculty posts.

"What if a Dalit girl gets raped? She will have to wait for a week to get the case registered," he asked.

The government has said that it still in the process of studying the order. "I will have to examine the order and the issues and concerns over it," Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said yesterday.

The opposition party leader Anand Sharma also registered strong protest against the judgement calling it "unfortunate" with the party claiming it had led to a "sense of insecurity" among dalits and other oppressed classes.

Alleging a rise in atrocities against dalits under the NDA government, the Congress expressed serious concern over the judgement and demanded a review of the same or an amendment in the law.

Sharma asked the government to clarify its stand on the issue, claiming there was a "sense of insecurity" among Dalits and other oppressed classes after the apex court verdict.

"There is serious concern over yesterday's decision of the Supreme Court. If it is not reviewed, it will be very unfortunate. There is a feeling on insecurity among the SC/STs and other oppressed classes. We feel there should be a review of this decision which will be in national interest.

This is second ruling from the courts in quick succession that has aggrieved the scheduled castes and tribes groups.

Days ago, the Centre had to step in to douse the fears of the reserved candidates upset over the court ruling that shrunk the teaching posts available for reserved candidates in universities. The Centre is now planning to withdraw the UGC proposal, based on an Allahabad HC order, to calculate reserved posts in teaching jobs by considering department as a unit instead of university.

The rethink came after an inter-ministerial committee spotlighted how the new formula shrunk quota posts, and the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot sent a strongly worded letter to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar asking for a rollback, reportedThe Indian Express.