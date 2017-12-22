Ace Boxer Vijender Says He Is Confident Of Defending His Double Title

Ace boxer Vijender Singh, the reigning WBO Asia Pacific & WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion, is confident of finishing the year on a high by defending the two titles against African champion Ernest Amuzu of Ghana on Saturday in Jaipur.

“After having rigorous training sessions for almost more than two months, I am fully prepared physically and mentally to defend my titles and want to end my year on a winning note in front of my own countrymen,” said Vijender, who has been unbeaten so far in his pro career.

“No doubt Ernest is an experienced opponent, he will give me a few new tests, he has done more rounds than me and fought in title fights, but will that compete with the power that I have and when I start landing my shots I don’t believe he will be standing around too long, I am really excited about this fight,” said the Haryana boxer.

The high voltage clash, jointly promoted by IOS Boxing Promotions and Vijender Singh Promotions, will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

“After getting a lot of support during last three fights in Delhi and Mumbai, I am eagerly waiting for this double title defence wherein I am expecting a lot of support and cheer from the fans of the Pink City of Jaipur. I am sure fans will turn out in large numbers to cheer and motivate me,” said Vijender, 32.

It will be Amuzu’s 26th professional bout. “I am looking forward to the double title defence in India. Nine before me have tried and failed to beat Vijender so now I will finally end his hope of defending his two titles. Everyone who has gone into the ring with him seems like they are a rabbit in headlights. I have seen nothing from Vijender that worries me or causes any sleepless nights so I am fully confident going into the fight and ready to knock him out. I hope that his chin is ready for the punches that I will be landing on them because for once he will be put to a real test by me,” he said.

Bhiwani boy Vijender, who had won a double title fight in August, entered professional boxing in 2015. He has nine wins under his belt with seven of them being won by KO (knock out) and two by Unanimous Decision. He has played 40 rounds in his nine fights of pro career so far. In his last three title fights held in India, Vijender has won all three with two knockout wins and one unanimously. Before winning the double title fight against Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali in August, the ‘Golden Boy’ of Indian boxing was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania for his WBO Asia Pacific Title in December last year which was gracefully retained by Vijender. The Indian won his maiden title in July last year after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia.

On the other hand, Amuzu is also looking confident of winning his first fight in Asia against Vijender, who is currently 9th on the WBO rankings. The West African Boxing Union Middleweight champion and Ghanaian middleweight champion holds a record of 23 wins, with 21 knockouts and two losses out of total 25 fights he has played so far in his career. This is his first fight in Asia. A highly experienced boxer, Amuzu has also been an amateur boxer who participated in the Commonwealth Games 2002, All-Africa Games in 2004 and two African Championships in 2003 and 2005.