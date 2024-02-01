Sports

The All-New GASGAS MotoGP Tech3 Ready To Blaze The Streets - In Pics

Augusto Fernandez, Pedro Acosta and Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 accelerate the changes for the forthcoming season. The riders will gear up for the pre-season tests in Malaysia and Qatar but then there is tonnes of anticipation for the fresh world championship campaign, that will launch with the Grand Prix of Qatar at the Lusail International Circuit on March 9-10. The dash under the lights will be the first of 22 rounds and 44 outings (2024 will be the second term of the Saturday Sprint format) across the globe and into the month of November. Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 are strapped and eager for the red lights to go out thanks to their vibrant rider roster. 2022 Moto2™ World Champion and 2023 MotoGP Rookie of the Year Augusto Fernandez will tackle his sophomore attempt at the premier class with the GASGAS RC16 and will be aiming to better a ‘PB’ race result of 4th from 2023 as well as enter the top ten of the championship standings. The 26-year-old is, of course, joined by fellow Spaniard and reigning Moto2 #1 Pedro Acosta. The 19-year-old already has Moto3 and Moto2 titles in just three years of GP competition and comes to the MotoGP fray with deserved hype and expectation. 2024 will be his first taste of the demands and technical complexities of MotoGP and the initial step of what could be a truly spectacular career.