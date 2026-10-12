Asian Para Games 2026: Why India's Athletics Squad Will Be Smaller And Matching Hangzhou Medal Haul Will Be A Challenge

India will have 62 para-athletes in athletics at the 2026 Asian Para Games, down from 123 at Hangzhou 2022, after entry quotas imposed by the APC
PCI CEO Rahul Swami remains confident about the selected athletes, but expects India to win around 90 to 100 medals, below its record haul of 111 in 2022
Archer Sheetal Devi, javelin thrower Sumit Antil and sprinter Simran are among the athletes to watch at the Aichi-Nagoya Games
India will have a task on its hands to match its record medal haul at the 2026 Asian Para Games, with entry restrictions significantly reducing the number of Indian athletes in para-athletics. After winning 111 medals at Hangzhou in 2022, India will head to Aichi-Nagoya with 62 para-athletes in athletics, compared with the 123 who competed in the discipline at the previous edition.
The quota reduction comes at a time when India are also dealing with uncertainty over the final composition of their contingent. With the Games scheduled from October 18 to 24 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, the full list of Indian athletes is yet to be released, while selections in some sports remain pending.
Why Will India's Para-Athletics Squad Be Smaller?
The reduction in India's para-athletics contingent is the result of entry limits imposed by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC). India initially received a quota of 60 athletes in the discipline, significantly lower than the 123 who competed at Hangzhou 2022. Following repeated efforts to secure additional places, India obtained two more slots, taking the total to 62.
Rahul Swami, CEO of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and India's Chef de Mission for the Games, said the quota restriction remained a concern despite the team's preparations.
"At the previous edition of the Asian Para Games, 123 athletes competed in para-athletics, but this time we were initially allocated only 60 slots. After several emails and sustained efforts, we managed to secure two additional places, taking the total to 62. Despite the quota constraints, we are well prepared and our preparations are on track," Swami told Outlook India.
The reduction matters because para-athletics was one of India's biggest medal-producing disciplines at the previous edition. Indian athletes won 53 medals in athletics at Hangzhou, making the smaller allocation a significant factor in the country's preparations for the 2026 Games.
However, Swami remained confident about the athletes who had made the cut.
"All the 62 are medal probables, and many of them are gold medal probables. So I think we are going to do fine," he told Outlook India.
India finished Hangzhou 2022 with 111 medals, comprising 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze, recording its best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games. The country's medal tally has grown across successive editions, from 14 medals in Guangzhou in 2010 to 33 in Incheon in 2014 and 72 in Jakarta in 2018 before reaching 111 in Hangzhou.
Despite the reduced athletics contingent, Swami expects India to return with around 90 to 100 medals from Aichi-Nagoya. Matching the Hangzhou tally will depend on performances across disciplines, particularly with fewer Indian athletes available in one of the country's biggest medal-producing sports.
Sheetal Devi, Sumit Antil Among Athletes To Watch
India will still have several established names to follow at the Games. Swami identified archer Sheetal Devi, javelin thrower Sumit Antil and sprinter Simran among the athletes to watch in Aichi-Nagoya.
He also highlighted Payal Nag, along with competitors in club throw and high jump, as athletes who could make an impact at the Games.
With India aiming to build on its record performance at Hangzhou, the performances of its medal contenders across disciplines will be crucial. The smaller para-athletics squad leaves India with fewer entries in a major medal-producing sport, making it more difficult to match the 111-medal haul from 2022.