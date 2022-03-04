Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs England Women: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match

Defending champions England face Australia in their campaign opener that takes place at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday (IST). (More Cricket News)

While Australia are riding high on confidence by winning 29 off the last 30 white-ball games they have played, England would take confidence from the two warm-up matches they won at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Australia, who lost one of their warm-up games to New Zealand after winning against West Indies, will miss the services of Ashleigh Gardner, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to stay out of at least first two games of the side.

Head-To-Head

A total of 82 ODIs have taken place between the sides. Australia have won 55 of them while 22 have been won by England. One game ended in a draw while 3 ended in no result.

When is Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 5, 2022 (Saturday).

At what time Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel in India will live telecast Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports 3 in India.

How to watch live streaming of Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of Australia Women Vs England Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (w), Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown

England Women Squad: Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (w), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield Hill, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean