India Vs England, 3rd Test Toss And Teams - Check IND Vs ENG Playing XIs

Ben Stokes too asserted that they would have batted first if they had won the toss. He said, "We would've batted first too. (On playing his 100th Test) Time flies when you're having fun. The series has been a fair reflection of both teams, we've been very happy with the way we've gone about things in the first two Tests. We had a nice break, gave everyone a chance to relax. There was no cricket, we got the families out, it was great. Being here for so long is both physically and mentally demanding. Was a nice opportunity to put the feet up and get some time away from cricket. In Test matches there are only so many moments that you sieze the game in and that's what India did in the last one. Just one change for us."