UEFA Champions League: Vincent Kompany Dreaming Of Leading Bayern Munich To UCL Final

Vincent Kompany is dreaming of leading Bayern Munich to the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena ahead of their meeting with Dinamo Zagreb. (More Football News)
Kompany, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as Bayern's head coach in May, has made an impressive start to life with the 33-time Bundesliga champions.
Harry Kane's hat-trick helped Bayern stay perfect after they thrashed newly promoted outfit Holstein Kiel 6-1 on Saturday to move two points clear at the top.
But their attentions now turn to the Champions League, a competition they reached the semi-finals in last year, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid.
It was their best run in the tournament since they lifted their sixth title in the 2019-20 season, going on to complete a historic sextuple later that year.
With the added incentive of the showpiece fixture taking place on home soil next May, Kompany wants his side to start their campaign on the right foot.
"The dream is there for the final next year in Munich. Our fans can dream," Kompany said. "The main thing is for me that we show it on the pitch tomorrow.
"We have a tough game tomorrow, and it is important to play well and win tomorrow.
"We hope fans can dream for a long time. We need total focus from the first to the last minute."
Bayern previously reached a Champions League final at their own stadium back in the 2011-12 season but lost on penalties to Roberto Di Matteo's Chelsea.
Ahead of kick-off, Bayern revealed that defender Sacha Boey would be sidelined for several weeks after being injured in training on Sunday.
The French right-back underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee, serving a huge blow for Kompany after the 24-year-old started the campaign strongly.
Boey notched an assist during Bayern's opening day win over Wolfsburg, but Kompany said he has solutions ready to replace the injured defender.
"We have our thoughts of how to replace Sacha tomorrow, and we have solutions," Kompany said.
"It is a shame for Sacha because he was in good form and I hope he is back as soon as possible.
"We have time tonight and tomorrow to discuss the situation, but we have answers."