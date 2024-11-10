Brighton 2-1 Man City, Premier League: O'Riley Condemns Visitors To Fourth Straight Loss

Premier League debutant Matt O'Riley proved Brighton's hero as he completed a comeback in a 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Amex Stadium. (More Football News)
The substitute returned from injury with a bang as he condemned Pep Guardiola to a fourth successive defeat in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career.
Erling Haaland had given City a deserved lead in the first half, but they were pegged back by another substitute in Joao Pedro in the 78th minute.
O'Riley then piled the misery on their visitors with a composed finish five minutes later, ensuring Fabian Hurzeler's side – who were on the wrong end of a comeback against Liverpool last time out – came out on top.
It is a win that lifts Brighton to fourth in the table, while second-placed City missed the chance to go top, and sit two points behind Liverpool, who play Aston Villa later on Saturday.
Data Debrief: Uncharted territory
City are so used to writing history given their success in recent years, but they are making headlines for the wrong reasons this time around.
As stated before, Guardiola has lost four games in a row for the first time as a manager, but it is also the first time City have suffered four consecutive defeats since August 2006.
After a barren (by his standards) spell for Haaland, who had not scored in two appearances, he has lost a Premier League game in which he has scored for the very first time (W40 D6 previously).
Take nothing away from Brighton though. They are now unbeaten across their first six Premier League home games of the season (W3 D3), their best such start to a top-flight campaign since 1982-83 (seven home games without defeat).