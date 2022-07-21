Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has said that it will continue its fight against the Armed forces recruitment scheme Agnipath until it is taken back.

undefined
Protests erupted across the country against Centers Army recruitment scheme Agnipath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 9:54 pm

 The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday said its struggle will continue till the Centre rolls back the Agnipath scheme. 

 The party has been carrying out public meetings and 'Yuva Panchayats' in western Uttar Pradesh since June to protest the newly-announced scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. In a statement, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary thanked the youth for making the party's public meetings a success.

 "Our struggle will continue till the government does not roll back the Agnipath scheme, which is playing with the future of the youth and the national security," Chaudhary said. The party has now started an online campaign on its website through which people opposing the scheme can join its initiative, according to the statement. The party has also started a missed call campaign on 9983131227 for seeking the support of those opposing the Agnipath scheme, it added.

Related stories

Agnipath Scheme: Army Recruitment Rallies In Four Haryana Districts

Delhi HC To Hear Pleas Challenging Agnipath Scheme On August 25

SC Transfers Pending PILs Against Agnipath Scheme To Delhi HC

 "We have always been aware of the interests of the nation and the youth power and that is why our struggle against the Agnipath scheme will continue," the RLD chief said. 

Tags

National Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Agnipath Scheme Yuva Panchayats National Security Jayant Chaudhary
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions