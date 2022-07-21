Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday said its struggle will continue till the Centre rolls back the Agnipath scheme.

The party has been carrying out public meetings and 'Yuva Panchayats' in western Uttar Pradesh since June to protest the newly-announced scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. In a statement, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary thanked the youth for making the party's public meetings a success.

"Our struggle will continue till the government does not roll back the Agnipath scheme, which is playing with the future of the youth and the national security," Chaudhary said. The party has now started an online campaign on its website through which people opposing the scheme can join its initiative, according to the statement. The party has also started a missed call campaign on 9983131227 for seeking the support of those opposing the Agnipath scheme, it added.

"We have always been aware of the interests of the nation and the youth power and that is why our struggle against the Agnipath scheme will continue," the RLD chief said.