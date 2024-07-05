At the Jandarshan program held today, Chief Minister awarded cheques of incentives worth Rs two lakhs each provided to 13 meritorious children under Mukhyamantri Noni-Babu Medhavi Shiksha Sahayta Yojana. This included Rs one lakh as incentive and Rs one lakh for purchasing scooters to commute to schools and colleges. These children were the top 10 rankers in the 2023-24 board exams for classes 10 and 12 and they all come from labourer families. On the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Sai planted 'Dehiman' sapling in honour of his mother. This plant is known for its medicinal properties and is found in the Surguja region. Chief Minister appealed people to join 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and plant a sapling in their homes or villages in the honour of their mothers.