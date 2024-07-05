National

Tremendous Enthusiasm For Chief Minister's 'Jandarshan'

Large number of people from across the state showed up at Chief Minister's second 'Jandarshan' with tremendous enthusiasm. In this public interaction program held at CM House, people got to meet Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai in person and submit their requests and appeals for redressal.

People attending Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's second Jandarshan
Introduction

  • Large Number of People Showed Up from across the state at CM House to attend the second 'Jandarshan' of Chief Minister.

  • Chief Minister Shri Sai distributed cheques of Rs two lakhs each as incentive to 13 Meritorious Children of Labourers.

  • People expressed gratitude to Chief Minister for immediate resolution of applications in the Previous 'Jandarshan' program.

  • Shri Sai Planted a 'Dehiman' Sapling in Honour of His Mother.

  • Health Camp Organized at the Venue; People Got Their Blood, BP, and Sugar Levels Checked.

Raipur, 04 July 2024: Large number of people from across the state showed up at Chief Minister's second 'Jandarshan' with tremendous enthusiasm. In this public interaction program held at CM House, people got to meet Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai in person and submit their requests and appeals for redressal. During the program, Chief Minister distributed cheques of Rs two lakhs each to the meritorious children of labourers. Additionally, he planted a Dehiman sapling in honour of his mother at his residence premises. At the event, visitors also availed the health check-up services arranged for them. Satisfied with the immediate resolution of their grievances, many applicants of previous Jandarshan also attended today's program to personally thank Chief Minister.

At the Jandarshan program held today, Chief Minister awarded cheques of incentives worth Rs two lakhs each provided to 13 meritorious children under Mukhyamantri Noni-Babu Medhavi Shiksha Sahayta Yojana. This included Rs one lakh as incentive and Rs one lakh for purchasing scooters to commute to schools and colleges. These children were the top 10 rankers in the 2023-24 board exams for classes 10 and 12 and they all come from labourer families. On the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Sai planted 'Dehiman' sapling in honour of his mother. This plant is known for its medicinal properties and is found in the Surguja region. Chief Minister appealed people to join 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and plant a sapling in their homes or villages in the honour of their mothers.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai interacting with an attendee
In the previously organized Jandarshan program, a large number of applications were resolved on spot or shortly after. Satisfied with the immediate resolution, many individuals attended today's Jandarshan to personally thank Chief Minister for his quick response. These included differently-abled individuals who were provided with tricycles and other equipment on Shri Sai's instructions. At the health camp organized at the venue, people got their health checkup, blood tests, blood pressure, and sugar tests done. The program commenced with the Chief Minister paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary by offering flowers to his portrait. Chief Minister Shri Sai said on the occasion that the teachings of Swami Vivekananda will continue to inspire people for centuries to come.

