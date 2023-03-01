Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Three-storey Building Collapses In North Delhi After Fire Breaks Out

Three-storey Building Collapses In North Delhi After Fire Breaks Out

Remains after a building collapsed. (Representative image)
Remains after a building collapsed. (Representative image) Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 5:07 pm

A three-storey structure collapsed in north Delhi's Roshnara road on Wednesday after a fire broke out at 11:50 am. The building was used by the logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport.

A video of the incident, reported by NDTV, shows three men standing in front of the building trying to douse the fire when the structure collapsed. No casualty was reported.

The fire department sent at least 18 trucks to control the blaze.

The building reportedly collapsed in less than five seconds giving out a thick fume of smoke. 

National Building North Delhi Building Collapse Fire Roshnara Area
