Asserting that an India whose thinking and approach are new and decisions progressive is emerging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no place for any discrimination.

Delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' virtually, Modi noted that one's progress is aligned with the nation's progress and stressed the need for giving importance to one's duties for the country's rise.

"We also have to admit that in the 75 years after Independence, a malaise has afflicted our society, our nation and us all. The malaise is that we turned away from our duties and did not give them primacy," he said while launching year-long initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programmes and events.

People only talked of their rights all these years and fought for them, he said, adding that speaking of rights may be right to some extent in certain circumstances. But forgetting one's duties completely has played a huge role in keeping India weak, Modi said and called for everyone to work together to discharge their duties that will remove social ills and also take India to new heights.

He also asked organisations like Brahma Kumaris with international presence to work to present the right picture of India abroad and dispel rumours being spread about it. "You all have been witness to various efforts being made to malign India's image. A lot of it goes on at the international level too. We cannot wash our hands of by saying this is all politics. This is not about politics but about our country," the prime minister said.

"We are witnessing the emergence of an India whose thinking and approach are new, and decisions progressive," Modi said our progress lies in the progress of the nation, he asserted. The coming 25 years are of hard work, sacrifice, austerity and penance, he said, adding this period of 25 years is one to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumari movement has spread to over 130 countries. The event was held on the occasion of the 53rd ascension anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, founding father of Brahma Kumaris.

With inputs from PTI.