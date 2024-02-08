Supreme Court Reserves Order On Whether State Empowered To Make Classification In SCs, STs For Quota

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the legal question whether a state government is empowered to make a sub-classification in scheduled castes and scheduled tribes for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard submissions from Attorney General R Venkataraman, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and states represented by senior advocates seeking review of the E V Chinnaiah judgement, which in 2004 had ruled that all SC communities which suffered ostracisation, discrimination and humiliation for centuries represented a homogeneous class, incapable of being sub-categorised.