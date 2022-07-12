Religious Leaders Take Out Peace March For Communal Harmony In Ajmer

An all-community peace march aiming at spreading the message of communal harmony was taken out in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Tuesday, an official said.

The Ajmer Dargah Committee also issued an appeal against any form of speech, slogan, picture, or video, which hurts the dignity of the dargah. Religious leaders from different communities, including Hindu and Muslim, took part in the march that passed through areas having temples, dargahs, gurdwaras, and other places of worship.

The march was proposed by religious leaders in order to strengthen the communal harmony in the city, Ajmer Collector Anshdeep said. The move came days after videos of some provocative hate speeches by some “khadims” (clerics) of the Ajmer dargah emerged on social media following the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

"The march was attended by around 500 people from different communities. It passed through religious places like temples, churches, gurdwara, and dargahs, and was welcomed by people," the Ajmer collector said. He said the march started from Subhash Garden and concluded at Gandhi Circle.

"The basic objective of the march was to spread a message of communal harmony," he said. The collector and police officials were also present in the march. People were carrying the Tricolour in their hands. The dargah committee pasted appeals inside the shrine banning any form of speech, slogan, picture, or video.

Dargah Committee chairman Shahid Hussain Rizvi said, "If anyone speaks anything which is against the Indian law, then action will be taken."

The appeal pasted in the Ajmer Dargah says, "It is appealed to all not to make any kind of statement, slogan, photo, video or any such act which is against the teachings of Garib Nawaz or hurts the faith and dignity of the Dargah Sharif, otherwise, legal action will be taken against you."