Pune: 26-Yr-Old Woman, A Techie, Killed By Boyfriend At Lodge; CCTV Captures Accused

Vandana Dwivedi (26), employed with an IT major in Hinjawadi, was in a relationship with the accused since 2013, police said, adding that they both hail from Uttar Pradesh.

The boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Nigam, was apparently upset that victim Vandana Dwivedi had started avoiding him recently, police said. The incident took place at a lodge in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said.