A 26-year-old woman, a techie working in Maharashtra's Pune, was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend at a lodge in Hinjawadi area of city's Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday. January 27.
Pune: 26-Yr-Old Woman, A Techie, Killed By Boyfriend At Lodge; CCTV Captures Accused
The boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Nigam, was apparently upset that victim Vandana Dwivedi had started avoiding him recently, police said
Vandana Dwivedi (26), employed with an IT major in Hinjawadi, was in a relationship with the accused since 2013, police said, adding that they both hail from Uttar Pradesh.
The boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Nigam, was apparently upset that victim Vandana Dwivedi had started avoiding him recently, police said. The incident took place at a lodge in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said.
It seems that Nigam was miffed as the deceased had started avoiding him recently, the official said. “A couple of years ago, he was beaten up back in their hometown, and he suspected the deceased’s role in that assault,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar.
Nigam had come from UP and checked in at the lodge on January 25.
Bangar said that Nigam had come from UP and checked in at the lodge on January 25 and, as per preliminary information, shot the woman on Saturday (January 27) night and fled.
A purported CCTV footage from the lodge has surfaced, showing Rishabh Nigam leaving the premises on Saturday night. The man has been arrested, and further investigations, including the exact motive and from where procured the firearm, are underway, the official added.
According to a senior police official, Nigam was apprehended in Mumbai under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Arms Act.