Police Issue Traffic Advisory For Dwarka Expressway Inauguration

Traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory, issued on Sunday, stated.

The advisory has urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.