Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

One Who Prepared Report On Graft In Police Postings Was Booked: Fadnavis On IPS Officer Shukla

Shukla previously served as commissioner of the Maharashtra intelligence department and later faced allegations of illegal phone tapping.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backs IPS officer Rashmi Shukla
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backs IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 8:38 am

Backing IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said she had taken permission to tap phones to probe corruption in posting of police personnel.

Shukla previously served as commissioner of the Maharashtra intelligence department and later faced allegations of illegal phone tapping. Replying to 'last week resolution' moved by Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council, Fadnavis, who handles the Home department, said in his remarks, the then-Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal had recommended a probe by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into alleged corruption in postings.

“The way corruption in postings has taken place…the Commissioner of Intelligence taps phones to probe this by taking permission, and sends a report (to the state DGP). In his remark, the DGP says it is a serious matter and this should be probed by the CID. Instead, the one who prepared the report is booked (for phone tapping),” Fadnavis said.

Related stories

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis Urges Citizens To Celebrate Festivals In Grand Manner

Fadnavis Appointed Leader Of House In Maharashtra Legislative Council

If Required, Portfolios Can Be Exchanged With Eknath Shinde Camp Ahead Of Next Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Devendra Fadnavis

He, however, did not mention her by name. Shukla, who is now on central deputation, was booked by the then-Maha Vikas Aghadi government for allegedly tapping the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Prepared Report Graft Police Postings Booked Fadnavis IPS Officer Shukla Illegal Phone Tapping Maharashtra Intelligence Department Faced Allegations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Open Letter To The Prime Minister

Open Letter To The Prime Minister