Alliance Name, Seat Talks: Nitish Kumar Tells Why He Left INDIA Bloc

Day after Rahul Gandhi hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his recent switch from INDIA bloc to NDA and reaffirmed push for a caste census , the latter clapped back saying the Congress leader was taking credit for something that was done by someone else.

Nitish Kumar also said that the his proposal for a name for the opposition alliance was turned down and that the INDIA bloc clueless on seat-sharing till date, adding that this. "This is why I left them and came back to who I was with initially," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.