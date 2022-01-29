Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
NEWSFLASH: Andhra Reports 11,573 Active Covid Cases In A Day

The active case count in the state stands at 1,15,425.

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 6:08 pm

With 11,573 fresh cases being reported within 24 hours time span, Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally went up to 22,60,181.

The total recoveries increased to 21,30,162 after 9,445 more people got cured of the infection, a bulletin said.

 The overall toll rose to 14,594 with three more deaths today, the bulletin noted.Only four districts reported fresh cases between 1,000 and 2,000 each, with Kadapa topping with 1,942.

Six districts registered between 500 and 1,000 cases each while the remaining three saw less than 500 new positives each in 24 hours. Seven districts now have more than 10,000 active cases each, the highest being 12,770 in Guntur.

The remaining six districts have active cases in four digits each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest of 3,697.

 Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 death each in a day.

( With PTI Inputs)

