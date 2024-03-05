National

Nehru, Lions, and the State of Indian Discourse: Then and Now

Explore the changing narratives surrounding India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the symbolism of the National Emblem's lions, and the evolving landscape of public discourse in India. From controversies over Nehru's legacy to the transformation of iconic symbols like the National Emblem, delve into the complexities of India's socio-political fabric. Join us as we examine the past and present, seeking to understand the forces shaping the nation's identity and discourse.