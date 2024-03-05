National

Nehru, Lions, and the State of Indian Discourse: Then and Now

Explore the changing narratives surrounding India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the symbolism of the National Emblem's lions, and the evolving landscape of public discourse in India. From controversies over Nehru's legacy to the transformation of iconic symbols like the National Emblem, delve into the complexities of India's socio-political fabric. Join us as we examine the past and present, seeking to understand the forces shaping the nation's identity and discourse.

O
Outlook Web Bureau
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Tags

Indian Politics

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement