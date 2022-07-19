Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Air Marshal Pande Has Called For Solutions In The Country For IAF Fleet Sustenance

Air Marshal Vibhas Pandehas stressed the need to find solutions within the country for the sustenance of the Indian Air Force fleets.

IAF fighter jets Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:57 pm

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande has emphasized the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

He was speaking at the Avionics Indigenisation Seminar (AVISEM – 22) organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Base Repair Depot in Pune. The core objective of the seminar was to translate the Atmanirbhartha (self-reliance) mantra into an actionable framework on the ground, to promote the adoption of Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technology in the aviation system, and reduce dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin, a Defence release said on Tuesday.

In his address, Air Marshal Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command, emphasized the need to create solutions within the country for the sustenance of the vast and varied fleets of the IAF and reduce the dependency on OEM to the barest minimum, it said. He also stressed the importance and need to embrace COTS technology in aviation.

 During the sessions, experts presented their views on developing indigenous repair capability using modern diagnostic and repair techniques, infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology for fault diagnosis, etc.

