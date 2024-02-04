India Not Your Mother? Minister Meenakshi Lekhi Loses Her Cool At Youth Conclave | Video

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi lost her cool when a section of the audience showed a lack of enthusiasm while chanting the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The furious remarks were made as she was winding up the inaugural speech at Youth Conclave 2024 organised by certain right-wing outfits in Kozhikode, Kerala, on Saturday.

During her inaugural speech, Lekhi, visibly irritated, urged the audience to chant the slogan loudly. When the response did not meet her expectations, she stated, "Your voice has to be loud, so that every one person can make a difference."