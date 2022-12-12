J&K Govt’s Plan To Create Database Of All Families Is Seen As ‘Surveillance Tool’ By Political Parties

Jammu and Kashmir administration’s plan to create a database of all families has caused a new row in the Union Territory with political parties dubbing it as a “surveillance tool”.

What government says is its aim behind the ‘Family ID’ plan?

The government has said that its objective behind to bring in “Family ID” is to have easy selection of eligible beneficiaries for various social welfare schemes.

The move was announced by UT’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha , during a recent national conference on e-governance at Katra in Reasi district.

Sinha along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar released the 'Digital J&K Vision Document'.

What is 'Digital J&K Vision Document'?

It is J&K government’s plan to create “an authentic, verified and reliable database of all families” of the UT.

As per the document: "Each family will be provided with a unique alpha-numeric code called JK Family ID. The data available in the family database would be used to determine eligibility through automatic selection of beneficiaries for receiving social benefits."

How are political parties in J&K viewing government’s ‘Family ID’ card move?

The political parties have expressed their reservation over the government’s plan of now providing “unique” ‘Family ID’ to all families in the UT.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has termed the plan as a “surveillance tool”.

Mufti has said that the move reflects the widening “trust deficit” post 5 August 2019, when Kashmir’s special status was abrogated and subsequently downgraded to a Union Territory.

She also claimed that this shows how Kashmiris are viewed with “suspicion” and a “tactic” to get “grip” on them.

“Creating ‘a unique family ID’ for J&K residents is emblematic of the widening trust deficit esp post 2019. Kashmiris are viewed with deep suspicion & this is another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip on their lives,” she stated in her post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Congress has also questioned the government’s move. The party has questioned to why the government needs to create a “unique” ‘Family ID” when everybody has got Aadhar Card.

"Why does the government wish to peek into everything? They already have enough data through Aadhaar and are providing benefits through direct bank transfer (DBT) mode," Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has said.

Echoing similar views on the move, National Conference has also lamented government on its plan.

The party has said it doesn’t make sense to create a “unique” ‘Family ID’ when everybody has got a Aadhaar Card.

"They already have a database of every individual because of Aadhaar. So, creating another database is not fruitful...the administration is keeping the staff busy with data collection while people are left devoid of basic facilities,” National Conference leader Rattan Lal Gupta has said.

However, the BJP has welcomed the move.

The party has said the people who have to stand in queues to get various benefits and certificates will get benefitted once a verified database is prepared.

"The new database will be helpful in many ways as people have been alleging that Census 2011 was not correct and many people have been wrongly added under BPL category,” BJP has said.

