Homestay Scheme In Mathura To Promote Eco-Tourism, Uplift Rural Economy

To give tourists an experience of village life in Brajbhumi and facilitate the upliftment of the rural economy, the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikash Parishad has decided to launch a 'homestay' scheme in the region, an official said here on Wednesday.

The organisation's vice-president Shailjakant Mishra said pilgrims will be able to pay obeisance in the temples and also have a glimpse of how generations have been living in rural areas in a congenial atmosphere.

They will be able to get city-like facilities at cheaper rates, Mishra added.